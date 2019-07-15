RIPLEY – Together For Tippah’s annual back-to-school supplies and backpack drive has begun and will continue through Monday, Aug. 5.
According to Together For Tippah Director, Dianne Holman, the organization provides each Tippah County school with a variety of supplies that should cover all grades. Lunch boxes, backpacks, and feminine products are also available for students. “For many students, this is how they have school supplies for the year. In August of 2015, we started out helping 50 students. We now have a school closet in each school for the teachers to be able to access for students in need,” informed Holman.
Those wanting to donate can drop off donations at the TFT’s office at 1210 City Avenue North, located beside Merle Norman. Together For Tippah office hours to drop off supplies are as follows: Friday, July 19 from11 a.m. -2 p.m.; Thursday, July 25 from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, July 30 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. If unable to drop off supplies during office hours, contact Together For Tippah to set up a more convenient time for to bring by donations. Additionally, those needing assistance, parents and students, can contact Together For Tippah at 662-993-5683 or email at togetherfortippah@gmail.com.
Together For Tippah, a non-profit organization, was founded in July 2015 when they kicked off the Random Act of Kindness week that has become popular in the community. Tippah County citizens have been known to give cold drinks and snacks to UPS, FedEx, city workers and to mailmen, pay for a person’s meal or utility bill, mow a yard and other acts of kindness. Those participating have been encouraged to share pictures to inspire others to do the same. This past week, July 8 – 13, was this year’s RAK week.
“The idea of Together For Tippah was inspired by two friends who were asked to help Timber Hills with their Christmas drive. When they realized the needs of these families, they asked for the community’s help. As help poured in, the friends learned that there needed to be a connection between those in need and the community. TFT was formed to serve that connection,” said Holman.
TFT’s mission is to serve Tippah County residents in need in order to end poverty and hunger in the community. “Our organization helps families in a variety of ways. Our main projects have been our back-to-school supply drive and our Christmas program that makes sure children are able to experience this special holiday,” continued Holman. “We also help with emergency needs, such as helping those in need with housing, utilities, groceries and other necessities. And we have helped children to experience a formal occasion such as prom”
One of TFT’s future plans is to help make 2019 Grandparent’s Day special for nursing home residents by providing care packages. “For Grandparent’s Day this year, our goal is to be able to take gift bags to residents in the nursing homes. The bags would include things such as gloves, books, crayons, coloring books, games, movies, snacks, socks and small blankets. To get involved or to volunteer with upcoming TFT events, an information form can be picked up at the TFT office. Just fill out the information form, and we will let you know what events we need your help with,” informed Holman.
TFT upcoming events are as follows: Cars for Kids with Ripley Masonic Lodge on Saturday, Sept. 7; National Grandparent’s Day care packages for seniors in nursing homes on Sunday, Sept. 8; National Clean Up Day on Saturday, Sept. 21; Push-Pull Meet hosted by Total Body Gym on Saturday, Oct. 12; Cars for Kids on Saturday, Oct. 26; and TFT Christmas Drive which from Tuesday, Oct. 15 – Friday, Dec. 20.
Holman served as a volunteer in 2018 before taking on responsibilities as director in January. She is married to Derek Holman, and they have three sons – Brycen, Wyatt, and Reece who she home schools. Contact Holman for more information regarding Together For Tippah at 662-993-5683 or on the organization’s Facebook page.