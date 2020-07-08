Zucchini can be found in the produce section of the grocery stores, Farmers markets and some people have them in their gardens. They are always best when you can buy them fresh. Nothing beats fresh vegetables. These recipes can be served anytime. Use your imagination and enjoy.
Zucchini and Tomato Frittata
8 eggs
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise
1/2 cup yellow or red cherry tomatoes, halved
2 ounces bite-size fresh mozzarella balls (Bocconcini)
1/3 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
Preheat broiler. In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, salt, and crushed red pepper. Heat olive oil in a 10-inch oven-going skillet over medium-high heat. Layer zucchini slices on bottom of skillet in an even layer. Cook for three minutes, turning once. Top with cherry tomatoes. Pour egg mixture over vegetables in skillet. Top with mozzarella balls and walnuts. Cook over medium heat for four to five minutes or until sides begin to set, lifting with a spatula to allow the uncooked portion to run underneath. Broil four inches from the heat for two to three minutes more or until set. Cut into wedges to serve. Serve with tomatoes slices and basil leaves and drizzle with additional olive oil. Makes 4 servings.
Chicken and Tomato-Stuffed Zucchini
4, 8 ounces zucchini
1 1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken or turkey (about 8 ounces)
1 cup chopped steamed vegetables (such as sweet peppers, eggplant, zucchini, and/or yellow summer squash)
1/2 cup chopped tomato (1 medium)
6 tablespoons finely shredded Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon Mediterranean seasoning or other herb seasoning blend
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a covered 4-quart Dutch oven or large saucepan, cook whole zucchini in a large amount of boiling, lightly salted water for 5 minutes; drain and cool slightly. Cut a lengthwise slice from the top of each zucchini. Using a spoon, carefully scoop out pulp, leaving about 1/4-inch-thick shells. In a medium bowl, stir together cooked chicken, steamed vegetables, tomato, four tablespoons of the Parmesan cheese, and the Mediterranean seasoning. Spoon filling into zucchini shells. Place in a shallow baking pan. Sprinkle with the remaining two tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until heated through. Makes 4 servings.
Skillet Zucchini
3 medium zucchini or about 11/2 pounds baby zucchini, ends trimmed
1 teaspoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 clove garlic, smashed and peeled
1 to 2 tablespoon aged balsamic vinegar
Fresh mint leaves
Freshly ground black pepper
Slice medium zucchini crosswise to 1/2-inch thickness or halve baby zucchini lengthwise. Toss zucchini with salt in a colander set in a bowl; let stand 20 minutes to release moisture. Spread zucchini on a kitchen towel or paper towels; top with more towels. Press gently to absorb excess moisture. In a 12-inch skillet heat olive oil and garlic over medium heat one to two minutes or until oil begins to sizzle, pressing down on garlic to release flavor. Discard garlic before it begins to brown. Increase heat to medium-high; add zucchini, stirring to coat with oil. (Be careful; mixture may spatter.) Cook, without stirring, about three minutes or until browned. Cook, stirring one to two minutes more until just tender. Remove pan from heat. Drizzle vinegar over zucchini. Top with fresh mint and freshly ground black pepper. Makes 6 servings.