BBQ Chicken Breasts served are good with a fresh salad. Other grilled meats could be used. These recipes are simple and easy to prepare.
Oven BBQ Chicken Breasts
3/4 cup Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce
6 small boneless skinless chicken breasts (1-1/2 pound)
Heat oven to 375°F. Pour barbecue sauce over chicken in 13x9-inch baking dish sprayed with cooking spray. Bake 25 minutes or until chicken is done. Use Your Grill: Do not brush chicken with barbecue sauce. Grill chicken on greased grill over medium heat seven to eight minutes on each side or until done, turning and brushing frequently with sauce for the last few minutes.
Cucumber, Onion, and Tomato Salad
3 cucumbers
1 onion
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon of cracked pepper
2 tablespoons of sugar
2 teaspoons of salt
1 cup of water
1/4 cup of olive oil
Mix well. Let it chill for one to two hours. Ready to enjoy.
Pasta Salad
8 cups Penn pasta, uncooked
1 medium red onion, chopped
1 medium red pepper, chopped
1 cup sliced baby carrots
1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
1/2 cup Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese
1 cup prepared Good Seasons Italian Dressing Mix
Cook pasta. Drain, rinse and cool. Place in large bowl. Add onions, peppers, carrots and tomatoes. Stir in Parmesan cheese.
Pour dressing over pasta mixture; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least one hour. Variation: Prepare as directed, using your favorite cut-up vegetables and shaped pasta.
Strawberry-Orange Pasta Salad
2 cups bow-tie pasta, uncooked
1/3 cup Kraft Creamy Poppyseed Dressing
1/4 cup Kraft Real Mayo Mayonnaise
4 green onions, sliced
1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained
1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
Cook pasta as directed on package, omitting salt; drain. Cool. Mix dressing and mayo until blended. Add pasta and onions; toss to coat. Gently stir in fruit. Refrigerate 1 hour. Make Ahead: If wishing to prepare salad more than 1 hour in advance, combine dressing, mayo, cooked pasta and onions in large bowl. Combine fruit in separate bowl. Refrigerate up to 8 hours. Add fruit to pasta mixture up to 1 hour before serving. Keep refrigerated.