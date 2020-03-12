ASHLAND • Vietnam veteran James Luther Ketchum was in Ashland Tuesday, March 10 to welcome The Wall That Heals.
Ketchum, 74, grew up on a farm in Benton County before moving too Memphis for work.
During his tour of Vietnam he was severely injured and spent months recovering overseas before returning home.
He currently lives at the veteran’s home in Oxford but enjoys outings, like his trip to Ashland to welcome The Wall That Heals.
Watch this video for a first hand account from Ketchum of his experiences during the Vietnam War.