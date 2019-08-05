BLUE MOUNTAIN – Caitlin Brooke White, a 2019 graduate from Walnut Attendance Center, is among Blue Mountain College’s first freshman honors class and recipient of a Scholars of Distinction scholarship.
In 2019, the College established Presidential and Provost Scholars of Distinction that offers full tuition, room and board. Scholarship sponsors include Cathy and John Shepherd (Presidential), the Robert M. Hearin Foundation (Provost), Lisa and Michael Massengill (Provost), and the Dorothy D. and George H. Ruff Foundation (Provost).
The academic scholarships were awarded on a competitive basis that included individual and group interviews, community and volunteer involvement, as well as, written essays.
Caitlin, daughter of Donald Jay and Heather White, plans to major in biology and minor in chemistry at Blue Mountain. Her future career choice is to become an optometrist.
While a student at Walnut, Caitlin was a member of the Beta Club, the softball team, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Student Government Association, and the Science Team. She was a mathematics tutor and worked with seventh and eighth grade students. She served as a summer student intern at the Corinth Eye Clinic.
Caitlin received awards for the highest grade average in zoology, algebra and chemistry. She also placed first in the individual categories for biology and chemistry at the BMC Math-Science Tournament. She excelled as a student in the North Tippah Intellectually Gifted and Talented Program and served as president. She was involved in numerous humanitarian activities.
Her peers voted Caitlin as Most Intellectual, Most Likely to Succeed, and Most Talented.
Caitlin is an active member of the Chalybeate Baptist Church where she serves as church pianist.
“I think BMC is a great fit for these incoming honor students. We are excited that Caitlin will be joining our community of lifelong learners,” stated Lynn Gibson, BMC’s vice-president for enrollment services.
Blue Mountain College has been recognized nationally by US News and World Report as the #1 Best Value and the #7 Best Regional College in the South. BMC has experienced a 34% growth in the past five years due in large measure to the expansion of academic programs and intercollegiate athletics. This fall BMC’s academic offerings will include the masters in business administration and intercollegiate athletics will include women’s volleyball.
For more information about the Presidential and Provost Scholars of Distinction, contact Lynn Gibson at 662-685-4771 (Ext. 176) or by email atlgibson@bmc.edu.