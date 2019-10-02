Walnut native Caleb Stanley, son of Lorrie Waldrop and David Stanley, graduated with his PhD from Southern Illinois University recently. His degree is in Behavior Analysis and Therapy.
While he was at SIU, he specialized in providing behavioral services to people with autism and similar disabilities, especially focusing on the development of complex language. He also helped start an on-campus clinic that provides free therapy to children with emotional and intellectual disabilities. He has conducted research on helping individuals with autism learn about language and has published more than 20 articles in peer reviewed academic journals such as the Journal of Applied Behavioral Analysis and the Journal of Contextual Behavioral Science. He has also co-authored three chapters in a book on the topic and presented his research at multiple professional conferences across the country.
He will be working as an assistant professor at Utah Valley University.
Stanley is a 2011 graduate of Walnut High School. He attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Mississippi before working on his PhD at SIU. He has two brothers, Joshua Stanley and Dustin Jackson. His grandparents are Lynette Roberson, Jerry and Phyllis Waldrop, the late Bill and Lois Stanley and late step-grandparents A.W. and Evelyn Jackson.