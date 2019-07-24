RIPLEY – The Ripley Arts Council and Dixie Theater will be performing ”Willy Wonka” through Sunday, July 28. The play is being directed by Grace Anne Elliott and produced by Cheryl Bass. It will be performed by some of Tippah County’s youngest actors and actresses.
When Ms. Wonka decides to shut down her world-famous candy factory, she hosts a contest allowing five lucky winners a final tour of the factory before it closes its doors for good. Whoever finds one of the five golden tickets secretly hidden in Wonka’s chocolate bars will be an automatic winner. The story follows Wonka, the five ticket holders, and their guests along on a magical tour through Wonka’s factory. However, along the way, guests encounter many different wacky surprises. Audiences should be prepared for comedy, whimsical surprises, and very colorful characters.
Each character has their own unique personality and quirks that play a huge factor in the plot. Willy Wonka will be played by Kaylee Turner. The five ticket winners and their guests are listed as follows: Isaiah Hatch plays Charlie Bucket; Charlie’s guest, Uncle Joe, is played by AJ Hodum; Augustus Gloop is played by Easton Newby; Mrs. Gloop is played by Cami VanSlyke; Veruca Salt is played by Kate Ward; Mrs. Salt is played by Bella McCarter; Violet Beauregarde is played by Olivia Bryant; Mrs. Beauregarde is played by Lola Grace Ward; Mike Teevee is played by Cayden Reed; and Ms. Reeves is played by Alie Brown.
Willy Wonka is a play for all ages. The Ripley Arts Council and the Dixie Theatre invite the public to come and see this imaginative production. Nightly performances will be Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. and matinees on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $10 for adults and $5 for students. During intermission, Willy Wonka chocolate bars will be available to buy. These chocolate bars will be $3. Those planning on attending the play or wish for more information can call 993-ARTS.
The Ripley Arts Council and the Dixie Theater would like to give a special thanks to Norris Howell and Permenter and Elliott Law Firm for sponsoring this production.