Great sandwich in a wrap for lunch or dinner. Can also serve with chips and dip. Try other ingredients in the wraps so that you don't get tired of them. Chicken salad and sandwich ham would be good choices. If taking from home for lunch be sure to pack in an insulated container so that they don't get hot and spoil.
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
12 ounces cooked shredded chicken (about 2 ½ cups)
⅓ cup bottled cayenne pepper sauce
3 tablespoons butter, melted
4 10 inches flour tortillas
1 cup shredded romaine lettuce, spinach, or arugula
1 cup shredded Monterrey Jack cheese (4 ounces)
½ cup chopped tomato
8 slices bacon, crisp-cooked (optional)
½ cup bottled blue cheese or ranch dressing
Carrot and/or celery sticks
In a medium bowl combine chicken, hot pepper sauce, and butter. Lay tortilla on a cutting board. Place 1/4 cup lettuce in a line just below the center of the tortilla. Top with about 2/3 cup chicken mixture, 1/4 cup cheese, 2 tablespoons tomato, and 2 slices bacon (if using). Drizzle with 2 tablespoons dressing. Fold bottom edge of the tortilla up and over filling. Fold in opposite sides; roll up from bottom. Repeat with remaining tortillas and fillings. Cut wraps in half. Serve immediately or wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 24 hours. Serve with carrot and/or celery sticks. Makes 4 wraps.
No-Cook Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
3 green onions
½ ( 6 ounce package) refrigerated cooked chicken breast strips
½ of a medium green sweet pepper, seeded and cut up
3 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 teaspoon sesame oil or olive oil
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
1 cup shredded cabbage
2 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
8 leaves butter-head (Boston or Bibb) lettuce (about 1 small head)
Trim off and discard root ends of green onions. Cut off and slice green tops and set aside. In a food processor combine white parts of the green onions, the chicken breast, sweet pepper, 1 tablespoon of the vinegar, the oil, black pepper and, if desired, crushed red pepper. Cover and pulse with several on-off turns until chicken mixture is finely chopped. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add cabbage and toss to combine. Divide chicken mixture into four individual microwave safe container; chill. For the dipping sauce, in a small bowl combine sliced green onion tops, the remaining 2 tablespoons vinegar, the water, and soy sauce. Divide among 4 small containers. To tote: Pack chicken mixture, lettuce, and dipping sauce separately in insulated container with ice packs. To serve, cover bowl of chicken mixture with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on 100% power (high) for 45 to 60 seconds or until heated through, stirring once halfway through cooking. Spoon a rounded 2 tablespoons of the chicken mixture on each lettuce leaf. Roll up and, if desired, cut in half. Serve with dipping sauce. Makes 4 wraps.
Crunchy Beef Wraps
8 flour tortillas
¾ pound lean ground beef
½ cup chopped red or green onion
2 cups packaged shredded cabbage with carrot (coleslaw mix)
1 cup frozen whole kernel corn
¼ cup bottled barbecue
1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
Barbecue sauce (optional)
Stack tortillas and wrap in foil. Heat in a 350 degree oven for 10 minutes to soften. Meanwhile, for filling, in a large skillet, cook ground beef and onion until meat is brown. Drain well. Stir in cabbage mix and corn. Cover and cook about 4 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring once. Stir in barbecue sauce and sesame oil. Cook and stir until heated through. Spoon 1/2 cup filling onto each tortilla below center. Fold bottom edge up and over filling. Fold opposite sides in, just until they meet. Roll up from bottom. If desired, serve with additional barbecue sauce. Makes 8 wraps.