RIPLEY • The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating a death that occurred at the Tippah County Jail early Sunday morning.
Deputy Coroner Scott Watson said that James Vincent Gullett, 34, was brought to the jail on Saturday, May 16, and died a few hours later of a suspected drug overdose. The investigation has been turned over to the MBI, and the body will be sent for an autopsy.
According to Jail Administrator Billy Johnson, Gullett and another man were brought to the jail around 10:30 p.m. Saturday by the Walnut Police Department on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute charges. After being booked into jail, the men were placed in isolation cells. Jailers conducted a routine check at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 17, and both men were well. When jailers performed their 2:30 a.m. cell check, Gullett was unresponsive. At that time, jailers called the ambulance service, but Gullett was already deceased when the ambulance arrived.
The second man is still being held in jail on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. His name has not been released at this time.