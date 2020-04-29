WALNUT • On Thursday, March 23, crews began installing a traffic light in Walnut at the intersection of US 72, Richardson Road and McCoy Street. This is the second traffic light for the town.
The traffic light was a requirement for Love’s Travel Stop to build in the town. Love’s and the Mississippi Department of Transportation is installing the light.
The new Love’s location is scheduled to open on May 7, pending the completion of the back parking lot of the truck stop. The more than 10,000 square-foot facility will provide approximately 65 truck parking spaces and up to 40 new jobs to the community. The truck stop will feature a Godfather’s Pizza restaurant.
Love’s was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City. Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores has more than 510 locations in 41 states, providing professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), travel items, electronics, snacks, restaurant offerings, and more.