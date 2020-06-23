RIPLEY • The Tippah County Fair and Livestock Association decided last week to cancel the 2020 fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing that guidelines set forth by the Center of Disease Control and the Governor’s Executive Order No. 1496 could not be effectively followed. They stressed the overall safety and well-being of Tippah County citizens is their top concern in making the decision.
In a statement released on Tuesday, June 16, the fair board said:
“This is not a decision made lightly but with great regard for the health and safety of our citizens that make our fair such a success each year. We understand the longstanding tradition of our fair but after heavy deliberation of the guidelines set forth, we realize that we cannot safely and effectively follow said guidelines. Therefore, the cancellation of the 2020 Tippah County Fair was determined.”
The fair is traditionally held the first week in August and features livestock shows, a rodeo, talent show, fairest of the fair contest, community exhibits, adult and youth exhibits, school night activities, and a midway. This year would have been the 76th year for the event.