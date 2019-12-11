This Thursday the Dixie Theater and the Ripley Arts Council will begin staging “A Country Christmas”.
The story follows a family as they eagerly await the arrival of their son who has been stationed in a far away country. However, when a winter storm closes in, his chances of coming home seems slim. While his family starts to worry about whether they will get to see him this Christmas or not, they reminisce of all of their past Christmases together. Director, Amy Bain, says that audiences will have to find out if he makes it home.
“A Country Christmas” is a heart warming play that focuses on the joy of having family home for the holidays and the love one feels for those who can’t be there. It was written by Clark Richey and was first preformed in Baldwyn. A live band will preform many great, classic Christmas songs such as “Christmas Time’s a Comin’”, “Blue Christmas," and “Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy.” It is directed by Amy Bain and produced by Steve Bass.
“A Country Christmas” will begin on Thursday, Dec. 12 and play until Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. each night. There is a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds will go to Together for Tippah. For more information or to reserve tickets call 993-ARTS .