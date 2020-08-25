The Ripley and New Albany Main Street Associations were among several Northeast Mississippi downtown groups recognized for their achievements in the past year, with the joint effort “A Tale of Two Fa(u)lkners.”
The Mississippi Main Street Association held a special virtual Annual Awards presentation this year from the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson via Facebook Live.
The annual awards honors Main Street directors, board members and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown development projects from Main Street communities in Mississippi.
“A Tale of Two Fa(u)lkners” was recognized with the Premier Partner Award. The event celebrated the lives of writer William Faulkner, who was born in New Albany, and his great grandfather, Colonel William Clark Falkner of Ripley. The “Tale” took place during New Albany’s Tallahatchie Riverfest weekend.
The event included a storytelling competition and dinner as well as a tour of downtown Ripley, a cemetery walk and bourbon tasting.
Buses provided transportation for people from New Albany to Ripley and back during the event.
Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association won Outstanding Retail Merchandising with BlairHaus’ entry; Outstanding Community Promotion with its “Downtown Tupelo: A Place for Dreamers;” and Main Street Hero with Mayor Jason Shelton.
West Point Main Street won Outstanding Business Networking Event with Wake Up West Point!, Corinth Main Street won Outstanding Small New Development Project with Atkins Place, Starkville Main Street won Outstanding Entrepreneurial Partnership with Jacked Up Coffee Bar and Southern Bound Book Shop and Holly Springs Main Street Chamber won a Main Street Hero Award with Tim and Lisa Liddy.
“Mississippi Main Street is excited to celebrate the achievements of our Main Street communities,” said Steven Dick, MMSA Board President. “Our local leaders have worked tirelessly to provide economic opportunities, increase quality of life, and preserve what makes our downtowns special.”
In addition, the 2020 nationally accredited programs were recognized, as well as new MMSA communities, and Main Street directors who have served for 10 years or longer in their communities.
The Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association was also recognized for being a national semi-finalist for the Great American Main Street Award by the National Main Street Center.
The Mississippi Development Authority, Entergy Mississippi, and Mississippi Power were recognized as top investors of MMSA and sponsors of the annual awards.
In 2019, Mississippi Main Street’s Designated Communities generated 185 net new businesses, 62 business expansions to existing businesses, 633 net new jobs, 101 building rehabilitations and 331 downtown residential units. In addition, 178 public improvement projects were completed as well as 36 new construction projects in downtown business districts. More than $148 million was invested by the public and private sectors in 2019, and more than 43,211 volunteer hours were recorded.
Every dollar spent in this organization results in $80 of private investment, the highest return on investment of any economic activity in the state.
Since 1993, MMSA has generated more than $5.5 billion in private and public investment (including more than $1.3 billion in public investment).
MMSA currently has 45 Designated Main Street Community members, four Network members, and eight Associate members.
