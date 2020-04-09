RIPLEY • Social distancing has become complete social isolation for some in Tippah and Benton County. COVID-19 has many people sheltering in place, having no physical contact with friends and family for weeks. People are relying on their phones more than ever to keep in touch with loved ones. For some, the cell phone is their only means of contacting relatives, reporting emergencies and browsing the internet.
In rural areas, cell phone coverage is often unreliable, but what happens when cell phone towers do not work at all? AT&T customers in Blue Mountain, Gravestown and Hickory Flat have found that out at the most inconvenient time.
"These people were given zero notice that their phone would be out of service," said Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. "No one knew anything. They just woke up one day and their phone did not work in the middle of a pandemic."
After inquiring about the outages in March, AT&T told Presley that the company was making upgrades to cell phone towers to increase capacity for internet and voice services. He was told that the tower in the Blue Mountain/Gravestown area was at capacity before increased usage brought on by customers being off work and out of school. The tower was taken offline on Monday, March 23. Work was scheduled to be completed by Friday, March 27 but had to be delayed because of storms. The completion date was then moved to Friday, April 3. As of Wednesday, April 8 customers were still experiencing no service.
"I’ve never had more than one bar and now I have no bars 99 percent of the day," said Lisa Graves who lives in the Gravestown area. "When I leave my house, my phone goes crazy and I’ll receive like 30 messages at once!"
Blue Mountain resident LaNell Anthony said she has been without service for almost three weeks and Britney Skelton, who lives near Highway 5 in Hickory Flat, reported not having any service from Thursday, April 2 - Sunday, April 5.
AT&T told Presley service was restored to the Blue Mountain/Gravestown tower Wednesday night and that 90 percent of the service to Hickory Flat had been restored. Work was expected to be completed in Hickory Flat Thursday, April 9.
Presley said he is working to get bill credits for those who have been affected. He has also asked AT&T to wave any early termination fees if people want to change phone companies.
"I am asking people to email us. If they live in the area and would like to receive credit, I'm going to work to get them that."
Anyone affected by the lack of service, should email Presley at brandon.presley@psc.ms.gov.