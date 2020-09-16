BLUE MOUNTAIN • The annual Tippah Lake Bluegrass Festival has a new home this year. Pumpkin Patch Farms in Blue Mountain will host the Bluegrass & BBQ Festival, during their opening day Saturday, Sept. 19.
Paul Adams, who helps organize the festival which is now in its 36th year, said the move will provide a better venue in more of a country setting. “We will be having the farm atmosphere and a shortened band list,” said Adams. “Singing should start around 3 p.m. and be over by dark.”
This year’s performers include Mile Creek Selmer of Selmer, Tennessee; Adams’ group Good Time Grass of Booneville; Savannah Grass of Savannah, Tennessee; Ellis Family Band of Mountain View, Arkansas; and Courthouse Pickers from Corinth.
The Pumpkin Patch will open at 9 a.m. with wagon rides, a petting barn, a pumpkin barn, pony rides, kettle corn and candied apples. The farm asks that you bring you lawn chairs, quilts and your kids and enjoy the music and all the farm has to offer. Special pricing for this event is $10 per person.
“We try to make it better each year,” continued Adams about the bluegrass festival. “Come and enjoy!” Adams said CDC guidelines will be followed for patrons safety.”
Pumpkin Patch Farms is located at 2390 County Road 805 in Blue Mountain.