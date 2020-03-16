In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, area government offices are adjusting how they conduct business.
Here are some of the changes and suggestions in affect:
• Blue Mountain College, North Tippah School District and South Tippah School District have all extended their spring breaks. As of Tuesday morning, both school districts were expected to resume class Monday, March 23. Blue Mountain College is expected to return to class on Monday as well.
• Benton County Superintendent of Education Dr. LaKimberly Hobson said that the district is following the governor's mandate for school closings. The Board of Education will have a meeting Thursday to discuss an action plan.
Hobson said that they are disinfecting classroom with foggers. She said that due to all the absentees in the district due to the flu, the district was already cleaning an disinfecting and had contracted a cleaning company to help.
• Tippah County offices will remain open and operate as normally as possible. Rather than in person visits, Patrons are encouraged to consider using online services to pay taxes, buy tags or pay fines. Patrons doing business in person at county offices may encounter delays as the number of persons in any office may be limited or during periods where offices are regularly being cleaned. In compliance with CDC guidelines, anyone who is sick should delay appearing at county offices until they are well. Patrons may always contact any county office by phone.
• From the City of Ripley - Out of respect for the authority of Governor Reeves’ declaration of emergency, Ripley City Hall and utility office will accept payments via the drive through, drop box, or online only until Monday, March 23.
The City of Ripley Park Gym will be closed until Monday, March 23. No utility cut-offs for non-payment will happen until Monday, March 23. At this time, Ripley Park League baseball and softball practices scheduled at The Peoples Bank SportsPlex are canceled until Monday, March 23.
Ripley Municipal Court will be held at city board room, admitting only 10 at a time. Only defendants, legal representation and witnesses are allowed. No spectators, family, etc are allowed.
• From Tippah County Justice Court - The Justice Court is urging those who owe fines to mail in payments or pay by phone or online until further notice.
Cashier's checks or money orders can be mailed to 205B West Spring Street, Ripley, MS 38663.To pay online, visit www.tippahcopmts.com. To pay by phone, call 1-800-701-8560.
If you need to fax any information to the court, dial 662-837-1398. For more information, call Gloria White at 662-837-8842.
• The Town of Blue Mountain an Town of Walnut have closed their lobbies and are only taking payments by phone or customers can leave payments in their drop boxes.
• The Town of Falkner has not made any changes at this time. The office recommends standard hygiene procedures.
• Benton County Board of Supervisors, Town of Ashland and Town of Hickory Flat have no changes at this time.
• The Benton County Historical Society will be closed until April.