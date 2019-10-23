CHALYBEATE – The Tippah County Sheriff's Department made an arrest after responding to two 9-1-1 calls of man threatening people with a machete and a gun, according to Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey.
Steven Stanford Jr., 25, of Walnut was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at a residence on MS 354 in Chalybeate. When deputies arrived on the scene, Stanford was very irate and taken into custody. He is charged with disturbance of a family, disorderly conduct, malicious mischief, commercial burglary and three counts of simple assault on a police officer.
After Stanford was arrested, the victim informed investigators that Stanford had broken into the victim's shop and busted several windows out of his vehicle.
After Stanford was booked into the Tippah County Jail, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him for failure to report to his probation officer. He is currently in jail on a $22,500 circuit court bond, $1,500 justice court bond and the hold for the MDOC.