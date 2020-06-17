ASHLAND • Ashland Health and Rehab will have a special surprise for their residents this Friday, June 19. A parade is scheduled in which family members and friends will drive through the parking lot of the nursing home to wave at and visit with their loved ones, while practicing social distancing.
“We wanted the residents to be able to actually visualize families, grandkids and friends, and for the families to be able to see the residents not just through a window,” said Administrator Denise Stacks on why the nursing home planned the event. “The weather is supposed to be sunny and warm. If it does rain, we will reschedule at a later date.”
Stacks said the residents have adapted quite well to isolation imposed by COVID-19 restrictions. Many residents enjoy FaceTime with family and friends and they stay in touch with iPads and phone calls. Family members have also visited residents through the windows in their room or the front door at Ashland Health and Rehab.
Stacks is especially proud that the nursing home has remained COVID free throughout the pandemic.
“We are very careful about everyone wearing masks including the residents,” continued Stacks. “We have in-services every week regarding hand washing and social distancing. We don’t congregate and we do a lot of in-room activities.”
For Friday’s parade, vehicles will make a circle through the nursing home’s parking lot. The Benton County Sheriff’s Department will be directing traffic if needed.
“Please call to let us know you will be driving by so we can let your loved one know to be on the look out for you,” concluded Stacks.
Ashland Health and Rehab can be reached at 662-224-6196.