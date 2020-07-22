RIPLEY • An Ashland man has been charged with falsely reporting a bomb threat against Ashley Furniture, which resulted in employees being vacated from the factory for several hours Monday morning.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Charleston Hudson, 38, was arrested by the Tippah County Sheriff's Department and charged with "bomb, explosives, weapons of mass destruction false report of."
According to Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey, the sheriff's department received a call around 7:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, indicating there was a bomb at the furniture manufacturer's facility in Ripley. Dispatch notified Rainey of the report, and Rainey notified Ashley Furniture. Within a few minutes, Ashley was able to have the building evacuated.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called to help with the case, and a bomb dog from the Mississippi Highway Patrol cleared the building. No bomb was found.
Sometime around 11:30 a.m., employees were allowed to return to work.
Rainey said through investigation, TCSD was able to identify Charleston Hudson, 38, of Ashland, as a person of interest on Tuesday, July 21. Hudson was seen on Ashley's security cameras talking on his phone during the same time frame as the bomb threat call to dispatch. He was arrested late Tuesday afternoon after confessing to the false bomb threat.
"I would like to thank the Mississippi Highway Patrol for their assistance with the bomb dog that cleared the building and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation," said Rainey.
Hudson was arraigned by a circuit court judge Tuesday. He is currently being held at the Tippah County Jail on a $15,000 bond and a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Hudson was out of jail on early release supervision from MDOC at the time of the incident.