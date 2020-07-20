RIPLEY • Employees at Ashley Furniture in Ripley were evacuated from the building around 7:45 a.m. Monday, July 20. Tippah County Sheriff's Department was called to the factory for investigation.
Social media posts claimed there was a bomb threat. Workers at the scene said they were unsure what was going on but were told to vacate the premises immediately.
Sheriff Karl Gaillard said that the threat was not credible and that Ashley Furniture is following the company's protocol before returning employees to work.
Employees were still not able to return to the building at 10:45 a.m. this morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.