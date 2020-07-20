ASHLAND • Benton County School Superintendent Dr. LaKimberly Hobson has announced the district's return to school plan the 2020-2021 school year.
Schools will be implementing a hybrid schedule in which students attend on-site classes two days a week and online two days a week. However, parents can choose to opt-out of the hybrid plan and have their child attend on-site classes or online classes four days a week.
"After meeting with building level administrators and gauging feedback from the parents and staff, it is my professional belief that the students of Benton County Schools would be best served with the use of the Hybrid Schedule. The Hybrid Schedule will allow ½ of a school’s student population to attend twice per week on-site while the other ½ of the student population is learning the same covered material via Google Classroom/Canvas," said Hobson. "For example, students whose last name begins with A-H will report on Mondays and Thursdays. Students whose last name begins with I-Z will report on Tuesdays and Fridays. During the days that the students are not physically in the building, they will be viewing the teachers either by Google Classroom or Canvas. Both components will allow continuum in learning. For safety, the teachers and bus drivers will sanitize in between classes/bus trips."
Hobson believes the hybrid schedule will allow for maximum learning and information retention.
Schools will be closed on Wednesdays to provide deep sanitation of the buildings and buses. All faculty and staff will be at their prospective school sites on this day to focus on sanitation, as well as academic instruction.
"First, the teachers and bus drivers will sanitize their individual locations/buses as well as in between classes/bus trips. Secondly, this will give departmental/grade level leaders the opportunity to discuss instruction, collaborate on lesson plans, and create student-friendly videos to post on teacher webpages."
Parents/guardians will be given the opportunity to sign a waiver if they desire that their child goes to school every day or learns completely online.
Safety protocols that will be enacted for the school year include:
• Hand Sanitizer Stations positioned at all entries and exits.
• Hand Sanitizer Stations positioned in every classroom.
• Temporal no-contact scanners will be placed at the entry of each building.
• Temporal scanners will be provided to each teacher in order to check the temperature of all incoming students.
• Proper Handwashing Technique signs will be placed throughout the school.
• Face shields will be provided to each staff member and highly encouraged for students and visitors.
• No large assemblies.
• Limited contact with visitors.
• Lunch will be provided based on a staggered serving method or brought directly to the classroom.
• District School Nurse will model/teach the proper technique in handwashing skills for lower elementary students.
• Sanitation stations at all school sites with the use of security doors to enclose students who have an elevated temperature to ensure the safety of other students.
• Bottled water will be supplied. The water fountains will not be in use. Students are not to bring their own water/beverage except for lunch purposes.
In the event of an outbreak, students will utilize the personal device provided to each student at the beginning of the school year.