ASHLAND -- A number of cases were heard during the June term of Benton County Circuit Court. The results of some of those cases follow.
Tynishia Gorman – Gorman entered a guilty plea on charges for Conspiracy. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. She was ordered to pay $534.50 in court costs, $100 to the District Attorney’s office, $1,000 fine, $200 bond fee.
Shakedra Johnson - Johnson entered a guilty plea on charges of Burglary of an Automobile. She was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation. She was ordered to pay $543.50 in court costs, $100 to the District Attorney office, $120 bond fee, $250 restitution fee.
Michael Walton - Walton entered a guilty plea on charges of Burglary of an Automobile.He was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation. He was ordered to pay $543.50 in court costs, $100 to the District Attorney office, $120 bond fee, $250 restitution fee.
Donald Dowdy – Dowdy pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor on Petit Larceny. He was ordered to pay $543.50 in court cost, $100 to the District Attorney office, $500 fine.