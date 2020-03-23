ASHLAND • The Benton County Board of Supervisors voted Monday, March 23 to close the Benton County Courthouse to through traffic in response to the COVID-19 virus.
Chancery Clerk Marlene McKenzie said the courthouse doors are locked but there is a deputy at the front door who will take paperwork, payments and other items or information from patrons and carry it to the appropriate office in the courthouse.
"If they are bringing something to record, the deputy will take it and we will record it and then the customer can come back and pick it up later," said McKenzie. "The same thing goes for tags and anything else customers need to do at the courthouse."
The courthouse holds the offices of the Chancery Clerk, Circuit Clerk, Justice Court, and Tax Assessor/Collector, Reappraisal, and Emergency Management.