ASHLAND • Benton County Libraries are reopened for curbside service and computer access on Mondays and Thursdays. The library hours on those days will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Curbside services offered include books, faxes and copies. Computer access will by appointment only for now.
"Call us and we will come out to the car and do our best to meet your needs," said library director Jeanie Burton. "At this time we will only have one computer available and we will allow one person in the library at a time to use the computer. We are working on logistics to enable us to get more computers in use."
The libraries will be following certain procedures to keep patrons and staff safe. When library materials are returned, they will be quarantined for 72 hours, then the covers will be wiped down with a disinfectant. At this time people will not be allowed in the library to browse the books. All public restrooms will be closed. Masks are not required but would be appreciated. Materials that need to be returned can be placed in the dropbox.
"We will not resume charging fines until July," continued Burton.
Curbside Service for books, copies and faxes:
Put returned items in the drop box at Bond Memorial. At Hickory Flat, put books in the box by the back door. Call the libraries when you arrive for librarian assistance.
Computer Service:
One person will be allowed in the library by appointment to use the computer. Library staff will not be able to help patrons. One person will be allowed in with the patron is assistance is necessary. Small children will not be allowed in the library at this time. The computer keyboard, mouse, and monitor will be cleaned after each use.
For more information call Bond Memorial Library at 662-224-6400 or Hickory Flat Library at 662-333-7663.