ASHLAND • Benton County students started back to class today with a four-day a week hybrid schedule in which students go to class two days a week and spend the other two days distance learning.
Splitting the school week between on-campus and online instruction is unique compared to North Tippah and South Tippah. Both Tippah County school districts are requiring students to choose one learning option or the other.
In Benton County, students will be split into an A group and a B group based on their last name. Students whose last names begin with A through H will attend on-campus classes on Mondays and Thursdays, and online courses on Tuesdays and Fridays. Students whose last names begin with I through Z will attend on-campus classes on Tuesdays and Fridays, and online courses on Mondays and Thursdays. The days that students are not physically at the school, they will be able to view their classroom instruction via live stream.
"We're trying to make it so that the only difference between what those kids sitting in the school site are experiencing is the location. They will still have the same abilities to ask questions and to view the live instruction," said Superintendent LaKimberly Hobson.
Wednesdays will not be open to on-campus learning and will be used to disinfect buildings.
"We will be assigning some district-wide remediation and enrichment during that timeframe. Hopefully, that will assist us in being able to make sure that our kids are still becoming progressive in their academics," continued Hobson.
Regularly disinfecting classrooms and buses are some of the safety measures in place this year. Over the summer, the district has purchased professional sanitizing sprayers, masks, hand sanitizing stations, and signage for the floors and walls. They have implemented additional security measures as well. Security doors have been added, and containment areas have been created where students, teachers, and staff can be isolated if they being showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Benton County has one of the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, which has given the district the confidence to open schools on schedule. As of Wednesday, 128 cases have been reported in the county. Benton County is one of only 11 Mississippi counties that has not reported any deaths from the virus.
"We're ready to start. And of course, we want to go ahead and start now while the Benton County numbers are low. We don't know what to expect in the time to come. We want to make sure that every child is ready, and we as a district are ready to work remotely if we have to," said Hobson.
Another way the district is helping keep students healthy is by offering free meals to all of their students. The district has been approved to provide free lunches to all students in Ashland Elementary School, Ashland High School, and Hickory Flat Attendance Center for the next four years.
During the hybrid schedule, students will receive hot meals the days they are at the school and will be able to take home prepackaged meals for the days they are learning remotely. There will also be a time set aside for parents to collect prepackaged meals.
The schools are preparing for remote learning by providing every student in the district with Chromebooks.
Internet access has been a challenge, too. Much of Benton County does not have reliable internet service. Tippah Electric began broadband construction last week, starting with an "express route" to Benton County customers.
Technology director Sandy Childs-Jones has reached out to Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley and the Mississippi Department of Education for help with internet access. For now, the district will have Wi-Fi hotspots available for students who don't have internet.
"The only way that what we're trying to do is going to work is by the district providing an electronic device with the internet to every student. That is where we're spending the CARES Act money. We are definitely not sneaking that money into any type of payroll or anything. Every dime of that money is earmarked for the betterment of Benton County school students," said Hobson.
Hobson says that the best thing parents can do to support the schools right now is to send their child to school with a mask. Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statewide mask mandate on Tuesday, with the exception of children under six years old.
Hobson reiterated: "We are doing the best that we can to take precautions and ensure that the students are safe, and the staff and teachers are safe, too. Everything that we do is for the protection of our babies. When you send them to us, you send them to their second mommies and daddies. That's how we about our students. They're not just students. They are our children."