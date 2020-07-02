ASHLAND • The Benton County Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics recently discovered 18 marijuana plants growing in a wooded area off Pleasant Hill Road in Ashland, according to Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby.
The plants were found by helicopter on Tuesday, June 30. Goolsby said they were planted in potting soil and had a water source nearby. No arrests have been made at this time.
The tallest plant is approximately 10 feet tall and Goolsby estimates the yield from all plants to be around 12 - 13 pounds.