A Texas man was arrested Monday following an armed robbery, drive-by shooting and high-speed chase that began in Tippah County and ended near Hickory Flat in Benton County.
According to Sheriff Karl Gaillard, the Tippah County Sheriff's Department received a call at 8:56 a.m. Monday, July 27, saying that a suspicious person was brandishing a weapon on County Road 253 in the Shiloh community. The subject was gone when the sheriff's department responded to the call. TCSD proceeded to search the area for a white Ford F150 truck with Texas plates believed to be the suspect's.
While searching for the truck, TCSD received a second call at 9:26 a.m. reporting an armed robbery on County Road 422. $326 in cash was stolen from a 19-year-old and a 12-year-old. The victims in the armed robbery were able to get a tag number from the suspect's vehicle. When the sheriff's department ran the tag, the vehicle came back as a small Lexus SUV belonging to a neighbor of the original caller in the Shiloh community.
"I realized that apparently, he'd stolen a car from out there where we were and had made it to the other side of the county," said Gaillard. "I went then and checked at that residence and found his pickup. It appeared he had broken into that house and stole the vehicle."
The suspect left the robbery on CR 422 going west toward Benton County, pulled alongside a contractor van on MS 4 in the Gravestown, and shot at least six rounds into the vehicle for unknown reasons.
Benton Sheriff's Department located the vehicle shortly after entering the county. According to Gaillard, Benton deputies pursued the suspect down old 78 toward Myrtle, then he turned around and came back toward Hickory Flat. The vehicle gave out, and the suspect was apprehended west of Hickory Flat on I-22.
The weapon, money, and vehicle were recovered although the vehicle appeared to be unsalvageable.
Jeremiah Leland Daniels, 39, of Jacksonville, Texas, was arrested and is currently being held in the Benton County Jail, with multiple felony charges pending.
Gaillard said Daniels admitted to being high on drugs. It is unclear at this time why Daniels was in Tippah County other than just passing through. Daniels had a blue heeler dog with him during the robberies, drive-by shooting and high-speed chase.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.
Check back for updates on this case as they become available.