Ripley Main Street is gearing up this Saturday, April 24, for a block party to celebrate the grand opening of the newly designed Blues Alley located behind Stella Boutique.
"We are so excited for a new event that will be coming to downtown Ripley this weekend. Make sure to block off your schedules for Saturday night. You will not want to miss the Blues Block Party," said Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm.
The event, sponsored by Ripley Main Street, will feature food, drinks, and live music from local favorites Tatum Shappley, Andrea Staten, and Grammy-nominated musician Garry Burnside. DJ Lametra Rogan will provide music before and between sets.
The murals on the alley's walls highlight Mississippi Hill Country Blues artists. Saturday night's music will feature some of those artists' hit songs.
"We are happy to have Poorhouse BBQ truck as a food vendor, or you can walk across the street and enjoy a meal at Grace Café. Drinks will be served to add to the fun, festive atmosphere. We will have t-shirts for purchase that night, too. It is a free concert, and a time to enjoy Ripley and open spaces. Bring a lawn chair if you wish," Behm said.
The stage for the block party will be right off the Blues Alley on Walnut Street. Walnut will be blocked off that night from Main Street to the railroad tracks for concert-goers to enjoy the show.
"We hope to see you at the Blues Block Party. We are sure you will have a great time!"