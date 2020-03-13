BLUE MOUNTAIN • A message on the Blue Mountain College website Friday announced their plans to extend spring break one week due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. Classes are suspended through March 20, 2020.
The message read:
"Dear BMC Community,
In light of the rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we are taking the steps noted below as precautionary measures to address the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and guests. While no cases of the Coronavirus have been reported on our campus, we nevertheless want to exercise extreme caution.
1. Effective immediately the college is extending spring break for students by one week – classes are suspended through March 20, 2020. Students are not to return to campus during the extended break.
2. Information will be sent from the Dean of Students for students who may need to briefly return to campus to collect personal belongings.
3. Any student or employee who has traveled to a highly infected area in the USA or internationally during any portion of the break or the extended break MUST self-quarantine for 14 days and work or study from home.
4. All forms of traditional class instruction will be suspended during the spring break extension. BMC faculty will work closely with college colleagues and staff throughout the extended break to formalize and communicate the college’s remote learning capabilities.
5. All regularly scheduled online classes will continue without interruption with no change in deadlines during the extended break and beyond.
6. Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020 and continuing through at least Friday, April 3, 2020, all traditional classes will convert to an online or alternate delivery method. Faculty will prepare during the extended break for this transition. Students are expected to engage in each class as directed by faculty beginning on March 23.
7. College housing will re-open on Sunday, March 22, at 3:00, and students may then return to campus. Because classes will be delivered online from March 23 through at least Friday, April 3, students may also elect to remain at home.
8. Dining services will continue to be offered on campus.
9. All Southern States Athletic Conference team contests (Tennis, Baseball, and Softball) have been suspended through March 25, 2020. Practices and strength and conditioning sessions will continue for in-season student athletes, which will be scheduled by each individual coach. We will continue to monitor and adjust plans as needed and will communicate these updates to you. For other cancellations, check the BMC athletic website.
10. Staff are to report to work for regular business hours beginning March 16. If you are sick or someone is sick in your home, you must stay home. Sick days for Coronavirus will not be counted toward your sick days; you will be paid.
11. Check the BMC website for information regarding cancellation of on-campus events.
12. Throughout the course of this challenge, our housekeeping staff will continue to work diligently to clean and disinfect residential areas, the dining hall, and commons areas, focusing especially and frequently on common contact points, such as doorknobs, handles, light switches, counters, and bathrooms.
13. All individuals are encouraged to engage in practices to prevent the spread of the illness, many of which are a matter of common sense, including washing your hands often with hot water and soap, avoiding contact with people who are sick and covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue. Visit the CDC website for more information. Please practice “social distancing”—no contact, handshakes, hugs, etc.
I appreciate your understanding Blue Mountain College’s commitment to the health and safety of our community and to these actions deemed necessary and appropriate during this unprecedented time. We will do our best to keep you updated through the website, our social media platforms, and email. Keep in mind that we are navigating new territory in a situation that has the capacity to change frequently, so please be patient as we do our very best to manage this unique challenge.
Finally, please join me in praying for those who have been sickened by this virus, for those who have lost loved ones, for those who are seeking solutions, and for those who are administering healthcare. May God grant us grace and mercy and courage and strength for the days ahead.
Psalm 121
I will lift up my eyes to the hills.
Where does my help come from?
My help comes from the Lord,
Who made heaven and earth.
He will not allow your foot to be moved.
He who keeps you will not slumber.
Behold, he who keeps Israel
Will neither slumber nor sleep.
The Lord is your keeper.
The Lord is your shade on your right hand.
The sun will not harm you by day,
Nor the moon by night.
The Lord will keep you from all evil.
He will keep your soul.
The Lord will keep your going out and your coming in,
From this time forth, and forevermore."