BLUE MOUNTAIN • For a little over a month, Brock White has had a new role at the Blue Mountain Police Department: Chief of Police.
White started working in Blue Mountain four months ago after 10 years with the New Albany Police Department where he served as DUI officer, corporal on his shift and sergeant. Police Chief is his first administrative role.
Coming from a larger town, White sees many differences in small town law enforcement.
“It’s a lot different,” said White. “We don’t have a huge call volume here, whereas when I left New Albany, we would have 30 or 40 calls per shift, whether it be night or day. Here we have a limited call volume. We make a lot of traffic stops here and get a lot of dope, but as far as calls we don’t have a lot.”
The the number of officers in Blue Mountain is different as well. In New Albany, they had 22 patrol officers alone, whereas Blue Mountain has just White and six part time officers.
“Here, I’m the investigator, every bit of it,” said White. “I had it made in New Albany. I would do the initial report and turn it over to investigation. Now, I have to do the initial report, affidavits, warrants and interviews, and run the department and do budgets and inventory, too. It is much more laid back here and I have plenty of time to do what I need to do. I enjoy it.
“When I left New Albany, I was looking for a Monday through Friday job. I had been working every other weekend and switching night and days every two weeks for 10 years and it was time for me to be home with family more during the week and off on weekends.”
White has lived in New Albany since 2005. His father is a preacher and they relocated to New Albany from Morton during White’s 10th grade year in high school. He and his wife, Whitney, have been married for 11 years and have two sons, 7-year-old Tatum and 8-month-old Quitman.
“I look forward to serving Blue Mountain and Tippah County and if anyone needs anything feel free to give me a call,” concluded White.
The Blue Mountain Police Department can be reached at 662-685-4721.