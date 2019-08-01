BLUE MOUNTAIN • A Blue Mountain man was arrested recently for threatening a Mississippi Department of Corrections officer with a machete, and bow and arrow.
On Thursday, July 25, a female DOC officer went for a check up at the home of Michael Franklin Camp, on County Road 700 in Blue Mountain. Camp, 63, was on house arrest for a sex offense but when the officer arrived she found that his ankle monitor had been cut off.
According to Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard, Camp approached the officer with a machete. She retreated and called for backup from the sheriff's department. At that time, Camp obtained a bow and arrow and continued threatening the officer.
When Tippah deputies arrived, Camp relinquished his bow and arrow and was taken into custody. He is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a probation violation and aggravated assault on a police officer.