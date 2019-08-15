BLUE MOUNTAIN – The Tippah County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating a home invasion in Blue Mountain in which a man was shot at then pistol-whipped.
According to Sheriff's Department Investigator Jeremy Rainey, the suspect, Joseph Smith, 40, of Myrtle, apparently broke into the home of Gary Willis on MS 2 West in Blue Mountain around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15. Smith kicked the door down, then shot at Willis. He then took Willis outside and pistol-whipped him.
At the time of the incident, Smith's ex-girlfriend was in the home with Willis. Smith forced his ex-girlfriend to get in Willis' truck and leave with him. He then drove into Blue Mountain where he was later picked up by a friend. After Smith was picked up, his ex-girlfriend drove Willis' truck back to Willis' home.
Smith was arrested without incident on County Road 431 in the Lake Chautauqua area later Thursday morning.
He is charged with breaking and entering of an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault, and kidnapping. He is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a $45,000 bond.