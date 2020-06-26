BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain Police Department has recently made two felony drug arrests, according to Police Chief Brock White.
Jody L. Miller, 41, of Blue Mountain, was arrested on Tuesday, May 26 and charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone). His other charges include possession of marijuana, no seat belt and no proof of insurance. He is currently out of jail on a $5,000 circuit court bond and a $2,500 Blue Mountain misdemeanor bond.
Deborah K. Hopkins, 46, of Ashland, was arrested on Thursday, June 25, during a traffic stop and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone, diazepam). Her charges also include DUI, possession of paraphernalia, seat belt violation, no insurance, and improper equipment. She is out of jail on a $10,000 circuit court bond and at a $2,500 Blue Mountain misdemeanor bond.