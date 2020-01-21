BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. -- The Blue Mountain College department of fine arts will hold open auditions for its spring production of Narnia on Friday, Jan. 24, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Garrett Hall Auditorium.
The musical is based on C.S. Lewis’ novel The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.
Roles include Professor Digory, Father Christmas, Aslan, Peter, Dwarf, Edmund, Ryweth, Tumnus, Mr. Beaver, Fenris, Mrs. Beaver, White Stag, White Witch, Susan, and Lucy. Some roles may be double-cast.
Audition scenes and songs may be checked out via email by contacting Christi Mitchell at cmitchell@bmc.edu.
For more information, contact Christi Mitchell, director, at 662-685-4771 (Ext. 113) or by email.
Narnia performances will be held Tuesday-Saturday, March 25-28, in Garrett Hall Auditorium on the BMC campus.