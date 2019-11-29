RIPLEY • The body of a young man was found on top of a local landmark in Ripley on Thanksgiving Day.
Ripley Police Department said an adult male was found deceased on top of the Dixie Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 28. The investigation is ongoing but no foul play was involved. No autopsy has been ordered.
The name and age of the young man is not being released at this time.
According to other sources close to the young man, he was "a talented, respectable and loved member of the community with a kind heart who loved his family and friends."