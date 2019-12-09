RIPLEY • A burglary suspect took out running through the woods before being arrested by Ripley police officers Sunday.
According to Ripley Police Chief Scott White, officers went to serve a breaking and entering warrant to Christopher Rogers, 32, of Ripley on Sunday, Dec. 8. Rogers was found at an abandoned house on Railroad Street. When officers arrived, he ran off through the woods and was caught near Moores Mill Road.
He is currently being held in the Tippah County Jail on a hold for the judge.