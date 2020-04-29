RIPLEY • Two brothers have been charged after a woman was severely beaten in Tippah County.
Tippah County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Jeremy Rainey said that Ripley Police Department responded to a call at a residence on Commerce St. in the early morning hours on Tuesday, April 28. When officers arrived, they found a female victim who had been severely beaten. The victim claimed her boyfriend and his brother assaulted her.
The boyfriend, Keith Lacoy Carroll, 43, of Ripley, was arrested by RPD at the residence and taken to the Tippah County Jail.
At the jail, officers learned that the incident had taken place in the county and RPD turned the case over to the Tippah County Sheriff's Department.
Later Tuesday, deputies arrested Keith Carroll's brother, Wiley Zachery Carroll, 52, of Ripley.
Rainey said that the brother's allegedly assaulted the victim in multiple locations while driving around the county. The victim claimed to be beaten inside the vehicle and dragged from the vehicle and beaten as well.
The victim was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and later transferred to Regional One Health Center in Memphis where she was treated for her injuries.
Keith Carroll is charged with aggravated domestic assault. He has a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections and a hold for circuit court. He was on probation at the time of the incident.
Wiley Carroll is charged with aggravated assault and has a hold for circuit court.
Bond has not been set for either brother. They are currently being held in the Tippah County Jail.