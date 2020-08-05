I hope you are having a great week?
Wow, it was a very busy week and weekend around Chalybeate. Congratulation to Cole and Amber Wilbanks on their marriage. It was great to see everyone at the country store. Josh Russell stopped by and visited for a while. Congratulations to Charity Church for celebrating 15 years of worship.
Let’s travel across the bridges to Walnut. I talked with Mr. Jimmy at Shopezy. He was talking about how he appreciates all his customers during this trying time. He told me the store has been very busy keeping all the shelves stocked and ready for everyone. If you haven’t seen the new Walnut softball field lately, go by there. It looks awesome! I am so proud to see all the progress around school at Walnut. Great things ahead for the new school year.
Our prayer list for this week consist of praying and asking the Lord to continue to give strength to the all the residents of Chalybeate and Walnut community. Let’s continue to pray for Marshall Mullins. Keep praying for strength and comfort to all families. Pray for all the COVID-19 patients and all our doctors and nurses. Pray for our state and county leaders. Let me know if I need to add anyone to the prayer list.
Dear Lord, we just want to pause this week and thank you for a new day and the new week that is ahead of us. We also say thank you for all the strength and all the grace that you have sustained for us and for seeing us through everything we had to face so far. I pray that we start and finish each day with an attitude of gratitude. Continue Lord, to give us hope, peace, joy, and love. In Jesus Name!
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com or call the me at the office at 662-837-8111.