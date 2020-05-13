Well, folks we almost made it to the weekend. I don’t know about you all, but I really like my weekends. It’s just a time to focus on yourself, your family, and worship the Lord. Hope you all had a great Mother’s Day?
Have you ever wondered what a stamp says to the envelope? The stamp says stick with me and we’ll go places together. Did you get it? I hope so.
It was a wonderful weekend running into a lot of good people around Chalybeate. This past weekend, a fresh load of produce was delivered at the country store in Chalybeate and everyone was getting their fresh produce. Chris Wilbanks was stocking up on the sweet peppers and bell peppers. Chris told me that was he was making stuffed bell peppers and stuffed sweet peppers. I know what to do with the stuffed bell peppers, but I asked him about the small sweet peppers and he said, “Get you some cream cheese, stuff inside the small peppers, and wrap the small sweet peppers with bacon. Everything is good with bacon, right! “ Well, after talking about all that food made me hungry.
It was work day at Charity Church this past Saturday. It was time to rack the leaves in the cemetery. The cemetery looks great. While Bradley, Austin, and I were working, Jim Jackson was out enjoying the day riding his side-by-side and also Lane and Lynn Bell were enjoying the day on their side-by-side. Both families stopped by to say hi to us and encouraged us to keep up the great work. Oh, let me inform my readers, if you didn’t know, Lane and Lynn Bell has some of the best honey. If you need honey, call the Bells.
Once again, here we go traveling across the bridges to Walnut. Walnut was very busy this past weekend. People were out enjoying the beautiful weather and working in their yards. I saw Tommy and Leigh Bryant, owners of the local hardware store in Walnut. They were very busy with customers getting stuff done around their houses. Tommy and Leigh are wonderful people.
If you haven’t noticed the new red light in Walnut is flashing, try to get the message out. The new red light is almost in operation. I just can’t believe how much Walnut is changing. New red light, new Love’s Truck stop, and new Mexican restaurant coming soon. Wow! Growth has hit Walnut. It’s great to see all the development shaping the future of Walnut.
Please don’t forget to keep me informed. Share your news, talk about your upcoming gardens, and share great things happening with your family. To send information, email me at tim.watson@journalinc.com, or call the me at the office at 662-837-8111.