RIPLEY • Patrick Chapman, the administrator of Tippah County Hospital is urging all citizens to remain calm as the national crisis unfolds concerning COVID19. He stated that there is an excellent local healthcare system and well-trained providers in place throughout Tippah County. The key is not to overwhelm the system with unnecessary requests. He stated that Coronavirus is generally not an emergency unless a patient is in respiratory distress. Citizens should avoid the emergency room requesting COVID19 tests.
“Primary care providers throughout our community are well-equipped to rule out other problems like the flu and strep throat before testing for the Coronavirus,” said Chapman. “Initially, testing supplies are limited and will be limited to patients who are highly suspected of the disease after others have been ruled out.”
Currently, Tippah County has no confirmed cases of Coronavirus. Tippah County Hospital has patient information posted on their website and social media detailing what patients should do if they suspect that they have Coronavirus. Chapman stated, it is wise to limit all hospital visits at this time and that they are limiting patients to two visitors at a time. Additionally, screenings, like travel questions and temperature, may be necessary to protect our patients.
For now, the Wellness Center will remain open; however, patrons should use their own discretion about attendance and should implement proactive measures that they would for an active flu season. Chapman said if positive cases are identified in Tippah County or surrounding areas, the hospital may consider closing the Wellness Center to prevent the spread of the virus.
Chapman related that the hospital is following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and the Mississippi Department of Health in combating this problem.
“We are taking an abundance of caution with our elderly population and therefore all visits and unnecessary access to our nursing home has been suspended until further notice,” said Chapman.
He said that if it becomes necessary, the hospital has an emergency preparedness plan for a designated triage area at the hospital. He said their biggest concerns right now are protecting the most at-risk citizens with underlying health issues and keeping their workforce healthy.