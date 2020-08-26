Anaston Rose Christian of Ripley, daughter of Jeremy and Heather Christian, will be a contestant in the state wide Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pagaent finals in Vicksburg on Sept. 19 – 20.
Over 200 contestants ages 0-11 will be competing in the state finals to win one of the coveted titles of Little Miss or Mr. Magnolia State. The Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant is the largest pageant in the state of Mississippi. This pageant is unique where the children do not wear glitzed-out pageant attire or anything fake, such as hair, spray tans, etc. The winners of each division will receive a $1,000 cash scholarship for their future educations.
Pageant competition will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, and the crowning ceremonies will take place Sunday, Sept. 20. To support your hometown contestant, you may visit the “Miss Magnolia State Pageant Facebook Page” and vote for your favorite contestant for the Viewer’s Choice Award between Sept. 1-17. lt is totally free and just a great way to show your support. The contestant in each group that has the most likes will be crowned the Viewer’s Choice winner in each age division.
To learn more about the pageant visit www.missmagnoliastate.com.