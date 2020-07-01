RIPLEY • The annual Star Spangled Celebration has been canceled due to COVID-19 but the City of Ripley is still staging the well-attended fireworks show at Clayton Waammack Park. Spectators can view the illuminations on Friday, July 3 at 9 p.m.
Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm said that those wishing to see the show can line up along the highway and surrounding parking lots and watch from their vehicles or watch directly from the park.
“If people get out to watch, we just ask that they please practice social distancing,” said Behm. “We were disappointed to not have the full celebration this year but we feel like this is best for the community at this time. Hopefully the fireworks will bring a spark of joy to everyone!”