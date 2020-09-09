RIPLEY • Ripley’s mayor and aldermen took care of the following items of business during their monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1.
• The board held a short public hearing on the proposed 2020-2021 city budget. There was no discussion, and the hearing was quickly concluded. Aldermen will hold a recess meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m., when they will likely approve the budget.
The City of Ripley’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year has a total projected revenue of $4,219,689. Of that amount, 9.2 percent is proposed to be financed through a total ad valorem tax levy.
The ad valorem tax millage rate for fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021 has not been increased from the current year. This means you will not pay more in ad valorem taxes on your home, automobile tag, utilities, business fixtures and equipment and real property, unless the assessed value of your property has increased for fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021.
• Alderman approved the total tax millage rate of 11.784 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The millage breakdown is as follows: ad valorem tax levy, 8.76 mills; levy for maintenance for municipal parks, 2.2 mills; levy for maintenance for municipal library, .55 mills; and levy for fire protection purposes, .275 mills.
• John Little addressed the board concerning the cleanup of his property in Hensley St. He stated that the house is in bad shape due to a man destroying the house and trying to steal the wiring. Little said he is trying to decide if he will tear the house down or try to renovate it. He said he hated to tear it down because it was his family home. He said he was working on making it presentable but the work has been slow.
Mayor Chris Marsalis told Little that there would be a public hearing on the property cleanup at the Oct. 6 board meeting.
• The board approved the extension of the city’s masking executive order.
• Aldermen approved hiring several city employees including Delton Copeland and Don Montgomery for the street department; part-time employees for the park; Ian Thomas as part-time for the police department; and Nancy Turner for janitorial cleaning at city hall and the police department.
• The board approved the purchase of a full page advertisement in the Falkner yearbook for $180.
• A public hearing was set to discuss the clean-up of properties at 103 Moores Mill Road, 1102 N. Hensley Street, 1108 Hensley Street, 117A Prather Lane, 616 W. Tyndall and 145 ABC Roberson Road.
The next City of Ripley board meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.