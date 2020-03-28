RIPLEY • Mayor Chris Marsalis said Saturday morning that he is issuing a stay in place executive order for the City of Ripley until April 17 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The order could be extended beyond that date if needed.
The mayor said the order is being issued because people are not following recommended precautions during the pandemic.
The city is mandating that Ripley citizens should shelter in place and not travel unless going to an essential job or conducting essential tasks. Marsalis said there should be no yard sales, parties or get-togethers.
"Don’t get within six feet of others," said Marsalis echoing CDC and state recommendations. "Wash your hands. Don’t attend church or funerals. Don’t hang out and visit. Don’t get your hair done. Don’t shake hands or hug. Stay Home!"
The mayor said if a business is non-essential it should be closed and that curbside or drive-thru services should be utilized wherever possible.
"Stop spreading this virus!" he continued.
Marsalis said that the Ripley Police Department would be enforcing the order.
Tippah County has one of the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 cases in the state. Friday morning the county had 15 reported cases and the state health department announced the first COVID-19 related death in Tippah County.