RIPLEY • Tippah County Veterans Memorial Park will soon be a reality thanks to $500,000 allocated to the City of Ripley during the 2020 Mississippi State Legislative session.
“Rep. Jody Steverson and Sen. Rita Potts Parks secured the remaining funding for the Tippah County Veterans Memorial which will be located at The Peoples Bank SportsPlex. Combined with the $250,000 they got us during the previous 2019 Legislative session, we will have enough to build the memorial,” said Ripley Mayor Chris Marsalis.
“Sen. Parks and I worked diligently to obtain these funds,” said Rep. Steverson. “No state taxpayer dollars are being used to fund the project.”
Steverson said the $500,000 awarded to the city this year and the $250,000 obtaining in 2019 came from the Restore Act funds from the BP Oil spill settlement. The current award should be available to the city within 30-60 days.
The mayor says the city plans to take bids for the construction of the park this month. Ripley American Legion Post Commander Mike Felton said he hopes construction will begin in October.
The Veterans’ Park will be a place where veterans and the community can remember and honor those for their service, as well as show that the community cares and supports what our armed forces have done for our country. The park will feature the United States Seal, the U.S. flag, a monument for each of our country’s armed conflicts, a flag wall with flags for all branches of the military, a silhouette of a soldier saluting, the Mississippi flag, and a tank on display.
“The Tippah County Veterans Park will honor all our nation’s heroes,” continued Steverson. “Our park is unique because it is not just a Memorial Park to honor those who are deceased but a Veterans Park to show our appreciation to the living for their service. I’m incredibly proud to honor our most precious citizens and members of the largest family in the world, our Veterans. Their sacrifice should not be minimized and cannot be measured, it can only be honored.”
Brick pavers are being sold to decorate the walkway entrance of the park, as well as being used to recognize any past and present veterans from all wars. The park will have room for 5,000 pavers. The bricks cost $50 for a small brick and $100 for a large brick. Forms for bricks can be picked up at the Ripley Main Street office on the square.
The architect, McCarty & Associates in Tupelo, is working on the final version of the virtual walk-through which is expected to be completed this week. To take a virtual tour of the Tippah County Veterans Memorial Park or to purchase pavers or make a donations, visit www.tippahcountyveteransmemorial.com.