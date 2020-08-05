coats for kids
By Tina Campbell Meadows Managing Editor

RIPLEY • Dr. Norris Howell, right, presents a plaque to Fred Fortier for contributions to Ripley Rotary Coats for Kids.  Fortier has been instrumental in Rotary including Benton County in its outreach program.  The Fred and Jeannie Fortier’s Foundation has given over $30,000 to help children through the program.  Rotary is grateful for support like this that enables all children to be served.  Coats for Kids, sponsored by Ripley Rotary, has been serving the needs of children since 1987.  Over 30,000 children have been served.

tina.campbell@journalinc.com

