HOLLY SPRINGS • As everyone is aware, there is nationwide concern about the impact of COVID-19 aka Coronavirus. While the impact is just now being felt here Mississippi, we have, for the last several days had discussions and consultation with healthcare professionals, city leaders, appropriate regulatory agencies, neighboring utilities and our staff. As a result of those discussions, we have decided to implement certain precautions help prevent spreading of this virus and to protect our employees, customers and the public:
General Office and Customer Service Operations – Our goal is to limit foot traffic at our office and expedite customer service functions. Measures we have implemented include:
- Making sure that all three customer service windows are open as much as possible in order to expedite transactions and shorten the time customers spend in the lobby. The new service windows will also be open to accept payments as available during high traffic times.
- We are encouraging customers to utilize the drive-through window and alternative payment options. Payment Kiosks are now available at our office 24/7 and at the Food Giant Supermarket in Ashland during business hours. Telephone payments can be made at 888-443-3957 and online through our website: www.hsutilities.com.
- We are asking customers seeking new service or changes in service to call ahead and make sure they are properly prepared with all necessary documentation before coming in. New service inquiries should contact Carol Yeager at 662-274-6685 or by email at c.yeager@hsutilities.com.
- We are allowing customers to make payment arrangements by phone or email rather than requiring an office visit. Anyone needing to make a payment arrangement should contact Tracy Holmes, Customer Service Liaison at 662-274-6603 or by email at t.holmes@hsutilities.com.
Field Operations:
- Field service personnel will not be going inside customer residences. This is particularly applicable to Gas Department personnel. As a result of this change, customers will have to be responsible for the integrity of their own plumbing (past the meter) and providing for the locating and certification of repaired leaks. Also, in home high bill consultations are suspended until further notice.
We will continue to monitor current events and reevaluate the situation as it evolves. This will include consulting with our regulators (TVA for Electric, Mississippi PSC for other services), city officials, other area utilities and other appropriate local, state and federal agencies. We will update through local media, our website (http://www.hsutilities.com), social media (including HSUD and City of Holly Springs Facebook pages). If you have any questions, feel free to contact our office at 662-252-4411.
Holly Springs Utility Department is a municipally owned, multi-service utility serving electric customers in Marshall, Benton and Lafayette Counties in Mississippi and Fayette and Hardeman Counties in Tennessee, water in Marshall and Benton Counties and Natural Gas and Sewer to the City of Holly Springs and adjacent areas in Marshall County.