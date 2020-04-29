RIPLEY • The Tippah County Board of Supervisors released this statement regarding the reopening of First Monday and other businesses in the county.
First Monday Trade Day in Ripley will reopen this weekend for its monthly market. In an official statement, operators of the century-old market indicated that due to the size of the facility, it would be possible for patrons to exercise social distancing and avoid mass gatherings.
Management of First Monday confirmed that they plan to take all precautions to comply with CDC guidelines including closing the Trader's Inn Restaurant located on the property.
Some on social media criticized the decision claiming that First Monday could not comply with the guidelines and demanded that local government officials take action.
Management noted that they were in compliance with the Governor's latest Executive Order and that the health and safety of their vendors and patrons was the first priority.
The Tippah County Board of Supervisors indicated that Tippah County was following the guidelines issued by the Governor including his plan to reopen the state's businesses. County officials confirmed that as long as any business in Tippah County is in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order, the business is welcome to open.