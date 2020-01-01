RIPLEY • County officials will take their oaths of office at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 in the upstairs courtroom at the Tippah County Courthouse.
Sheriff Karl Gaillard will open the event and introductions and remarks will be given by Rep. Jody Steverson and Sen. Rita Parks. Southern Sentinel General Manager and Charity Church of Jesus Christ Pastor Tim Watson will give the invocation. Judge John Andrew Gregory will administer the oath of office to all county officials.
The new and reelected officials are as follows.
Chancery Clerk, Mike Long
Circuit Clerk, Randy Graves
County Attorney, Bart Adams
Coroner, Chris McCallister
North Half Constable, Terry Mathis
South Half Constable, Keith Bullock
North Half Justice Court Judge, Benny Jackson
South Half Justice Court Judge, Sonny Meeks
Sheriff, Karl Gaillard
District 1 Supervisor, Jimmy Gunn
District 2 Supervisor, Greg Harrell
District 3 Supervisor, Mike Graves
District 4 Supervisor, Glen Michael
District 5 Supervisor, Chad Newby
Tax Assessor/Collector, Joe Akins