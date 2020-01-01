RIPLEY • County officials will take their oaths of office at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 in the upstairs courtroom at the Tippah County Courthouse.

Sheriff Karl Gaillard will open the event and introductions and remarks will be given by Rep. Jody Steverson and Sen. Rita Parks. Southern Sentinel General Manager and Charity Church of Jesus Christ Pastor Tim Watson will give the invocation. Judge John Andrew Gregory will administer the oath of office to all county officials.

The new and reelected officials are as follows.

Chancery Clerk, Mike Long

Circuit Clerk, Randy Graves

County Attorney, Bart Adams

Coroner, Chris McCallister

North Half Constable, Terry Mathis

South Half Constable, Keith Bullock

North Half Justice Court Judge, Benny Jackson

South Half Justice Court Judge, Sonny Meeks

Sheriff, Karl Gaillard

District 1 Supervisor, Jimmy Gunn

District 2 Supervisor, Greg Harrell

District 3 Supervisor, Mike Graves

District 4 Supervisor, Glen Michael

District 5 Supervisor, Chad Newby

Tax Assessor/Collector, Joe Akins

