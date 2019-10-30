BLUE MOUNTAIN • On Thursday, Oct. 24, Channel Control Merchants LLC, also known as the Dirt Cheap Distribution Center, held an open house and job fair for community leaders and potential applicants for their expansion.
The company is searching to fill somewhere between 60-70 workers for their day shift. According to CEO Rob Lynch, once they are able to fill up their remaining jobs for day shift, they will focus on hiring more workers to add a full-time night shift.
The open house began at 9 a.m. with the Blue Mountain plant's general manager Daniel Sanders giving tours around the plant and showing the process of how everything is done. Sanders expressed to those on the tour that Dirt Cheap was an excellent place to work, something that Lynch strongly agrees with.
"The people are everything," said Lynch. "The way you make a difference in an environment like this is the culture. If you can make folks believe that you really care and feel important, feel like they are a part of something that is bigger than they are, then they will go the extra mile."
Dirt Cheap was started 75 years ago by the Hudson family in Hattiesburg. The company currently has more than 130 stores across the South, California and in Canada. The company sells wholesale internationally as well. Over the past 30 years the business has expanded, growing to be the largest buyer of insurance claims in the United States. The retail stores sell clothing, shoes, housewares, electronics, furniture, bed and bath linens, home décor and more. All retail items are processed through its distribution centers.
"What is important to us is dependability, reliability, people that take the initiative and be self-starters and not need constant direction," Lynch said of what the company needs out of their workers. "We have all these different products coming in all the time so the job and the task can change from day-to-day and within the day. So we need people that will stay busy and go to the work instead of stopping when their work runs out."
Though the job fair is over, applications are still being taken by the company. To fill out an application, visit the factory at 30 Industrial Dr. in Blue Mountain. A pre-employment drug screen and background check is required.